Exclusive: Anita Kulkarni to play the main antagonist in Dangal’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

Senior actress Anita Kulkarni, who has featured in TV shows Teri Meri Doriyaann, Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, etc, will be seen playing a very vital role in Dangal’s upcoming show Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu. The show is produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, helmed by Arka Ganguly, the son of noted writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay. The show will see Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta and Sonal Khilvani playing the leads. The concept will be about the lead girl inspiring many to have an independent life and nurturing their dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about real-life couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan playing a couple in the show. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan join the cast of Dangal’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

We now hear of Anita Kulkarni playing the main negative role in the show. She will be the matriarch in the boy’s family, where the lead girl will come in as the youngest daughter-in-law.

As per a reliable source, “Anita will play the vital role of the mother-in-law who will get into challenging situations with the daughter-in-law of the house.”

We buzzed Anita, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

