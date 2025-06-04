Exclusive: Shantanu Monga joins the cast of Dangal’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

Actor Shantanu Monga who has featured in TV shows Molkii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Vighnaharta Ganesh etc, will soon join the cast of Dangal’s upcoming show Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu. The show is produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, helmed by Arka Ganguly, the son of noted writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay. The show will see Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta and Sonal Khilvani playing the leads. The concept will be about the lead girl inspiring many to have an independent life and nurturing their dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about real-life couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan playing a couple in the show. We also wrote about Anita Kulkarni playing the main antagonist in the show. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Shantanu playing a major part in the show. He will play the role of the male lead’s elder brother.

We buzzed Shantanu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu will replace Ae Dil Jee Le Zara on Dangal.

