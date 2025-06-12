Exclusive: Indira Krishna joins the cast of Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Zee TV show

Actress Indira Krishna who was last seen in a powerful and dominating avatar in Colors’ Durga, will soon be seen extending her acting acumen for an upcoming Zee TV show. She will play a vital role in the upcoming Zee TV show to be produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing exclusively about the show's lead cast. Sheezan Khan will play the male lead in the show. Srishti Jain, Amandeep Sidhu and Vaishnavi Prajapati are also part of the lead cast.

We now hear of Indira joining the cast of the show to play a vital role.

As per reliable sources, “She will play mother to the male lead, to be played by Sheezan Khan. The character will be predominantly important to the storyline.”

We buzzed Indira but did not get through to her. Indira Krishna was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal. She is known for her acting prowess in projects Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Afsar Bitiya, Krishna Daasi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saavi Ki Savaari, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, Durga etc.

We reached out to the Producers and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

