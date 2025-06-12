TRP Ratings 12 June: Anupamaa Continues To Reign Supreme; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sees A Rise

With the cricketing extravaganza, IPL 2025 being over, this is the best phase for television shows to prove their mettle, rise and shine!! The ratings released today, Week 22 of 2025, 5 June 2025 are just the start of a better phase on TV. Anupamaa (Star Plus) betters its ratings with it getting a TVR of 2.1 and holding on to the #1 spot on the ratings chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) take the 2nd spot on the ratings list with a slight dip in ratings with a rating of 1.8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) rises as a surprise package of the week, and rakes a TVR of 1.6, bettering its ratings from last week.

Star Plus’ new show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad opens with a TVR of 1.5. Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) also secures a TVR of 1.5. Star Plus shows Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak are tagged along with Colors shows Mangal Lakshmi, with a TVR of 1.4. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.3.

Vasudha (Zee TV) and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) follow with a TVR of 1.2. Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam, Colors’ Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile secure a joint TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah along with Colors show Parineetii secures a TVR of 1.0. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) sees a further drop with a TVR of 0.9. Newly launched show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan (Sony TV) opens to a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?