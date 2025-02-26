Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale and Sorab Bedi to play leads in Dangal’s show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi

Dangal will soon kickstart work on its upcoming show titled Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi which is being produced by S3 Info Media. The teaser of the show has been on the TV screens for some time now. The show, as its name suggests, is a love story, wherein a girl is seen plucking rose petals and trying to find out whether she will get her soulmate or not. The girl is on a mission to search for her man, is the notion we get through the teaser.

We at IWMBuzz.com have got to know that young actress Sanchita Ugale who was seen in Wagle Ki Duniya, Crimes Aaj Kal etc, will play the female lead in the show. Sorab Bedi who was seen as the parallel lead in Colors’ show Chand Jalne Laga, has been roped in to play the male lead in the show. This will be their first roles as leads on TV.

The tale, we hear is about the young and spirited girl Sukoon, who is on a search to find her Dulha, a guy whom she has only seen during their childhood. Sukoon’s character has been slated to be similar to the chirpy, confident Geet from Jab We Met.

