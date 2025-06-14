Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur joins the cast of Sony TV’s supernatural thriller Aami Dakini

Aami Dakini, the supernatural thriller-based concept, replacing the evergreen memories of Aahat, will launch on Sony TV on 23 June. The show which stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma as leads, is being produced by SVF Productions. Sheen Das portrays the titular role of the Dakini in the show.

Now we hear of actor Amit Singh Thakur playing a vital role in the show. He was recently seen in the project Bachubhai, which was a dream debut for him in Marathi cinema. He has been seen in projects Half Love Half Arranged, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Yodha etc.

As per a reliable source, “Amit Singh Thakur will play a major role in the family of the male lead. He will be the eldest son in the family, and will play tauji to the male lead.”

Aami Dakini, we hear, has been mounted on a huge scale, with prominence given to the script, the story plot and the characters. The show is said to have amazing visual effects, with the VFX giving it a classy appearance.

