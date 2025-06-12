Bade Acche Lagte Hain New Promo: Harshad Chopra And Shivangi Joshi’s Pairing Excites Fans

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain TV show has been approved by the audience as every season they’ve poured their love into. The new season is all set to premiere on Sony TV & SonyLIV. In which Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi will be seen opposite each other.

Shivangi Joshi will be playing Bhagyashree and Harshad Chopra will be playing the role of Rishabh. Fans have already given a heads-up on this couple.

The earlier promo showed Bhagyashree looking for her pet Kadu, who is missing. On the other hand, Rishabh is seen carrying the lost pet in his arms and it shows how kind and gentle he is. This immediately moves Bhagyashree’s heart and it builds an emotional connection between the two.

The new promo has been released and it shows Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s chemistry. How Bhagyashree’s past has affected her and how Rishabh will make her future better. Bhagyashree has already faced a failed relationship because her parents didn’t agree with her choice, she moves on and decides to work hard and only focus on her career. It will be exciting to see how the transformation happens.

Chek Out New Promo

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain- Naya Season is different from all the previous seasons, there is no Priya and Ram Kapoor but Bhagyashree and Rishabh.

It will be exciting to witness this new couple on screen in the new season. The show has already started and will air from 16th June 2025.

