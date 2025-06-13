Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bua Maa Pretends To Be Hurt, Shivansh Makes Prarthana Apologise

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers with its major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) comes to the Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) house to seek revenge. He tells him that he won’t let him stay peaceful since he has been bothered.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak hits Shivansh, leading to an intense fight between the two. In a moment of panic, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) seeks Smita’s help by calling her. She informs her about the fight between Raunak and Shivansh. Smita tells Shivansh to stop for his mother’s sake, and he does stop.

The next day, Bua Maa plays dirty and taunts Prarthana. As Shivansh comes, Bua Maa pretends to be hurt. Upon this, Shivansh asks Prarthana straightforwardly to apologize. Prarthana tries to tell Shivansh to know the matter first, but he orders her to apologize. Prarthana apologizes, and Shivansh asks Bua Maa what did Prarthana say to her. Bua Maa tries to show Prarthana her place and pretends to be nice.

Will Bua Maa be able to fulfill her cunning intentions towards Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.