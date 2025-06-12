Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Kidnapped, Rano Warns Anchal

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi continues to captivate hearts with its major ups and downs. The show has been entertaining viewers for the last four years, almost featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Malishka sets a new plan to end Lakshmi’s chapter once and for all.

In the upcoming episode, as per the court order, the police officers transfer Lakshmi to another jail. However, when Lakshmi comes out, two women prisoners point guns at her and threaten the police. Both the ladies tell Lakshmi to come with her as it will be in her favor. They kidnap her, leaving Lakshmi unaware of the hidden agenda.

As soon as Rano and Shalu discover about Lakshmi’s kidnapping, they are shocked. Rano doubts the Oberoi family. She arrives at the Oberoi mansion, and Anchal opens the door. Anchal questions Rano, but she warns her, telling her that she is not here to talk to her. Karishma is surprised and confused by Rano’s presence, creating a critical moment.

