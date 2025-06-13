Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Confronts Aayush, Calls Rishi A Bad Husband

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining viewers for almost four years, with major dramas and gripping storylines featuring Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) love story. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. As Lakshmi goes missing from the jail, Shalu and Rano suspect that the Oberois are behind this.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu and Rano come to the Oberoi house to find out about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Aayush arrives and taunts Shalu, saying she does not understand what his family is going through, highlighting that they have lost a family member, and expresses his disappointment.

Shalu tells Aayush that she understands what it means to lose someone, but at the moment, her sister is really in danger. Shalu emphasizes that Rishi was never with Lakshmi and never supported her, calling him a bad husband. Aayush, Karishma, and Anchal listen silently to Shalu’s confession while Rano’s eyes are full of tears.

Will Rishi help find Lakshmi, or Malishka will yet again conspire against Lakshmi

