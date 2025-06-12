Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh And Raunak Indulge In Massive Fight, Bua Maa Manipulates Against Prarthana

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with its interesting ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh is shocked when Kanti shows him the ‘stay’ order papers from the court. However, he still thinks of ways to seek revenge.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh, Bua Maa, and Prarthana return home. Bua Maa takes a moment and manipulates Shivansh against Prarthana. She tells him that girls like Prarthana first pretend to be nice, manipulate, and become like his mother, Smita. Prarthana, standing afar, overhears and is hurt by Bua Maa’s claims.

Raunak is pissed with Shivansh and decides to seek revenge. He comes to Shivansh’s house, telling him that he won’t let him live peacefully since he has ruined his and Zaveri’s life. Prarthana, in panic, calls Smita, sharing about Shivansh and Raunak’s massive fight. Smita screams on the phone, asking Shivansh to leave Raunak. However, Shivansh looks firm, and Smita gives Shivansh his mother’s promise, leaving Shivansh shocked.

Will Raunak, Shivansh, and Prarthana’s issue will get resolved?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.