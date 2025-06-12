Reports: Roadies Fame Rannvijay Singha In Talks To Host Zee TV’s New Reality Show Gori Chale Goan

Well-known and everyone’s favorite host, Rannvijay Singha, might return to the screens with yet another new reality show. Recently, he wrapped up Roadies’s latest season, Roadies Double Cross, with the show witnessing Kushal Tanwar winning the season. According to the latest reports, the actor has been approached to host the new reality show’ Gori Chale Goan’ on Zee TV.

The reality show Gori Chale Goan is inspired by the Marathi show Jai Bai Gaavat. It is a reality game show hosted by Hardeek Joshi. Rannvijay is a well-known name in the world of hosting. He has been hosting Roadies for years, with a brief hiatus of a few years in between. He returned to Roadies this year, which turned out to be a pleasure for fans. His speaking skills, energy, and vibe set the mood that his fans love about him. And with the actor joining Gori Chale Goan, it will be interesting to see him on-screen apart from Roadies. However, there have been no further details about this. Only time will tell if these reports are true or false.

Rannvijay Singha is a popular actor, TV host, VJ, and more. He has appeared in Bollywood films like Action Replayy, London Dreams, and Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He made his debut in Punjabi films with Dharti. His appearance in the Netflix show Mismatched is also widely appreciated.