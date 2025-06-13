Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda plays her game yet again; replaces her DNA sample

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being traumatized after facing back-to-back dejections and sorrows in his life. He was upset with Unnati’s miscarriage when Reet (Ayushi Khurana) met with an accident. She suffered a hairline fracture which worried Raghav a lot. This was followed by Neeta’s fall from the terrace which was indeed mysterious. The family was tense about someone trying to kill Neeta in the hospital too when she slipped into a coma.

The upcoming episode will focus on Reet handling Raghav with care and seeing to it that he gets ample rest and comfort. However, Raghav will be all the more stressed as Unnati will create problems and will get into a fight with Reet. Above all, Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) will have her task cut out as she will have to handle the problem of the hair strand got along with Neeta’s bracelet. Sharda will be worried about getting exposed and will frame an innocent in the case. She will trap the housemaid and will steal her hair strand and replace it with the DNA sample that has gone for interrogation.

What will happen next?

