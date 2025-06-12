Veteran Actor Jeetendra In Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’?

The popular serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which proved to be a milestone in the history of Indian television, is all set to return to the small screen once again. There is already a lot of excitement among the audience about the reboot of this show and now there are reports that this time another big face can be added to the show, veteran actor Jeetendra.

According to the Times of India report, the makers have not yet made an official announcement, but sources say that Jeetendra can be seen doing a cameo in this reboot. His cameo can be done with the aim of creating an emotional connection with the old audience. If it is finalised, then it will be a special occasion to remember the golden era of the show.

In this reboot, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay are already returning as their popular characters Tulsi and Mihir Virani. According to reports, Smriti Irani has recently started shooting for this project. For security reasons, Z+ security arrangements have been made on their shooting sets. Smriti and Amar Upadhyay were recently seen outside Ekta Kapoor’s house on the occasion of her birthday.

This time the show is being brought in a limited-series format. About 150 episodes have been planned in the initial phase. But if there is a good response from the audience, then the makers may decide to take the show to the same heights again, as the show had completed about 2000 episodes earlier.

At present, the shooting of the show has started and work is also going on on its promotional video. Many old stars of the show like Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna can also be seen doing cameos in this video.

It is worth noting that ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ ruled Indian television from the year 2000 to 2008. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms.

Now it will be interesting to see if this reboot with Jeetendra’s entry can revive the same old memories in the hearts of the audience or not.

