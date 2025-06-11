Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Confronts Aayush, Lakshmi Gets Bailed Out

Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers with the ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu warns Anushka and asks her to stay away from the Oberoi family. She also highlights that everything will get better between Lakshmi and the Oberoi family.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu threatens Anushka, saying that soon she and Lakshmi will expose Malishka and Anushka. Anushka is left worried. The next day, Shalu and Rano come to the Oberoi house. Rano confronts Aayush for breaking his marriage with Shalu.

Aayush expresses his disappointment with Shalu, highlighting that they do not understand their circumstances. Upon this, Shalu tells Aayush that she knows what it feels like to lose someone, but whatever they are doing is not justified.

On the other hand, Malishka screams at a woman who she hired to execute her final plan. But that lady refuses to obey her orders, leaving Malishka frustrated. Later, Lakshmi is bailed out after the proof fails to prove that she is the culprit.

