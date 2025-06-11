Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh And Prarthana To Live With The Zaveris – Will This Lead To Major Drama?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Sonalika becomes jealous when she discovers that Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Shivansh (Namik Paul) are together. Shivansh enjoys the food Prarthana makes as he has never had something so delicious.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh is impressed with Prarthana’s cooking skills and senses some connection with her. The next day, Shivansh asks Prarthana if she likes his house’s kitchen or the Zaveri house’s kitchen. Prarthana frankly tells Shivansh that she loves Smita’s kitchen, upon which Shivansh tells her to accompany him as he will take her to a new place.

Shivansh brings Prarthana to the Zaveri house with Bua Maa. After Kanti brings the ‘stay’ order from the court, Shivansh announces that he will stay with his family in the Zaveri house. Shivansh’s sister and Bua Maa are shocked and wonder how they will stay with them.

Will Shivansh change his decision, or will this create new issues between Shivansh, Raunak, and Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.