TV Actresses Who Keep Fashion Minimal And Meaningful, Shivangi Joshi-Shraddha Arya

Fashion is not always about glamour and shimmer but also minimalism and aesthetics. While we always see everything sparkling, the charm of minimalism and meaningful attires stay the same. Check out TV actresses who showcase how to create meaningful styles in minimalism, from Shivangi Joshi to Shraddha Arya.

1) Shivangi Joshi

Ditching the vibrant shade, Shivangi picked a lemon-beige lehenga featuring simple yet intricate embroidered leaves. She teamed her look with a matching sleeves blouse featuring similar embroidery. However, the tricolor dupatta added a touch of sophistication. With a small choker and earrings, the actress opted for a minimalist look to wear to her sister’s engagement. The most valuable accessory she wore was her beautiful smile, making it all the more meaningful.

2) Pranali Rathod

Simplicity is undoubtedly very beautiful, and Pranali knows this well. The actress wore a plain, baby pink saree paired with a contrasting, sparkling, sleeveless blouse. While her minimalist makeup features a normal base and rosy tints, giving her a natural glow. Her huge earrings, diamond bindi, and open tresses added a touch of elegance to her style, making her look mesmerizing.

3) Divyanka Tripathi

Fashion should be both comfortable and look good, and Divyanka never misses a chance to impress. The actress wore a white and black zebra-striped kaftan kurta paired with a plain black bottom, which provided her with comfort while maintaining a classy, striped style. However, with her tied ponytail and beautiful black earrings, the actress looked effortlessly stylish.

4) Shraddha Arya

She is the queen of hearts, and she proves it with her style. Shraddha wore a tangerine slip bodycon gown, making her look jaw-dropping. She made her plain gown look gorgeous with minimalistic pink makeup, an open hairstyle secured with her glass, and sparkling diamond heels; it looked too hot to handle.

So, whose minimalistic and meaningful style do you like the most, Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, Divyanka Tripathi, or Shraddha Arya?