Exclusive: Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma join Sheen Dass in Sony TV’s Aami Dakini

SVF Productions who recently had the Akkshith Sukhija starrer show Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua on Star Plus, is presently working out the supernatural thriller concept Aami Dakini for Sony TV. As we know, Sony TV had earlier released the promo of the same and had slated the launch of the show to happen in February. However, the show saw a delay owing to certain script reasons. The promo had Rohit Chandel of Pandya Store fame playing the leads while Sheen Dass was seen as the Dakini. But now, there is a slight change in the cast of the show.

While Sheen Dass continues to be part of the show, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Hitesh Bharadwaj will join the cast as the male lead. Giving him company will be Rachi Sharma of Kumkum Bhagya fame as the female lead. Both the actors have come out of successful projects and will go in for a genre change through this supernatural concept.

Yes, as per the recent news that has come to us, the project will be helmed by Garima Dimri for SVF Productions. The show is set to begin post the IPL 2025.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through for comments.

This will be SVF Productions’ next show in Hindi after Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which had Akkshith Sukhija and Aditi Tripathi in lead roles on Star Plus.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

