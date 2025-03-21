Exclusive: New talent Mohak Matkar joins Shagun Pandey as the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

Shashi Sumeet Productions will introduce a new find and talent as the lead in its upcoming fiction show for Zee TV. As we know, the channel launched the show’s teaser recently, with its show title ‘Saru’. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to give an exclusive report on popular actor Shagun Pandey being finalized to play the male lead in the show.

We also wrote about Anushka Merchande seen in a new avatar, that of the negative lead. It was an exclusive report on IWMBuzz.com about senior actor Kamalika Guha Thakurta joining the cast of the show. If you have missed these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Shagun Pandey to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV?

Exclusive: Anushka Merchande joins Shagun Pandey as the negative lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

Now we hear that the girl to be launched opposite Shagun Pandey as the show’s female lead will be a Marathi actress, Mohak Matkar. The show will be a big break for the new talent.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for its legacy in churning engaging tales that have worked wonders with the Indian TV audience. A few of the banner’s notable works include Diya aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shubhaarambh, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

