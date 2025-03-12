Exclusive: Shagun Pandey to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV?

Shashi Sumeet Productions, the renowned production house which airs Main Dil Tum Dhadkan presently, starring Zohaib Siddiqui and Radhika Muthukumar, will soon start work on a new fiction drama for Zee TV.

Yes, Zee TV adds to its array of interesting upcoming launches, with this presentation being worked out by Shashi Sumeet Productions. As we know, work is already underway for Prateek Sharma-helmed banner Studio LSD’s new launch titled Tum Se Tum Tak, which will be a love tale of a middle-aged man and a much younger girl, featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Coming to the new presentation on Zee TV, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that popular actor Shagun Pandey is in advanced talks to play the male lead.

As per a reliable source, “Shagun who has worked with the banner earlier in their successful shows Meet, Mera Balam Thanedaar, Kyun Dill Chhod Aaye, is more or less locked to play the male lead. However, the signing on the dotted papers is yet to happen.”

We buzzed Shagun but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Shagun, he is known for his engaging lead roles in shows Shubhaarambh, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Meet, Mera Balam Thanedaar etc.

