Exclusive: Anushka Merchande joins Shagun Pandey as the negative lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

Actress Anushka Merchande who was last seen in shows Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, has gotten her next meaty role on TV. She has joined the cast of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming show on Zee TV, is what we hear.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported earlier today that Shagun Pandey will yet again join the production house for their upcoming show on Zee TV as the male lead. Shagun is known for his engaging lead roles in shows Shubhaarambh, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Meet, Mera Balam Thanedaar etc.If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shagun Pandey to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV?

Now, we hear that Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead in the show. It will be a never-seen-before avatar for her in the role of the negative lead.

Anushka has done shows like Bombay Begums, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kii, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Main Hoon Aparajita etc.

We buzzed Anushka but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Zee TV, the channel is soon coming up with a love story tale titled Tum Se Tum Tak, which will be produced by Studio LSD. The show has Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Serial Twists Of Last Week (3-9 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more