Serial Twists Of Last Week (3-9 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi and Prem deciding to marry without the knowledge of their families, at a temple. However, on the day of marriage, Raahi defended the Kothari family which Prem did not like. He got angry at her and walked away from the temple. Anupamaa, Parag and the Kothari family saw Raahi’s efforts to patch Prem and his family. Parag Kothari decided to go on with the marriage, which made Raahi and Prem happy. Prem and Raahi apologized to each other. Anupamaa gave valuable advice to her daughter before marriage. Parag worried over Prem’s adamant nature of not joining their family business. Moti Baa presented to him the idea of involving Raahi in the business, which would automatically drag Prem into it. The D-day of the wedding arrived, and Parag and Khyati were overwhelmed with emotions when Prem asked them to carry out the rituals as parents. On the other hand, Anupamaa and Raahi missed Anuj and sought his blessings. The baraat reached the venue and the Shahs gave a grand welcome to the Kothari family. Prem and Raahi were happy to have finally reached the day of their wedding. Gautam harassed Prathana and this moment was witnessed by Ansh. Ansh questioned Gautam, and Gautam pushed Ansh away. Anupamaa saw it and slapped Gautam for his behaviour. Soon, Anupamaa brought out the fact that Gautam had been torturing Prarthana. All asked Prarthana to speak up, but she denied Gautam’s act out of fear. Parag demanded an apology from Anupamaa for them to go ahead with the wedding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan, Abhira and Shivani moving out of the Poddar house. Shivani had a panic attack, after which Armaan and Abhira admitted her to the hospital. Abhira and Armaan jointly handled the hospital’s expenses but were not left with much money. Abhira got a house on rent in a colony and took Armaan to see the house. Armaan was shocked to see the congested life in the colony. But he had no option but to adjust to the situation. Abhira and Armaan cleaned the house together and made it their abode. Their hardship in the colony with no ration and cylinder, standing in queues for water, were dealt with. Abhira became the motivator for Armaan. Abhira took up the task of teaching kids and earning money. Armaan battled hard to get a job and a few clients, but was unsuccessful. He talked to Abhira about quitting the lawyer’s job. Ultimately, he got a job in a garage. Charu returned home and remembered that she was blackmailed by Sanjay on the wedding day. Madhav visited Armaan and was happy to see that Armaan and Abhira were taking care of Shivani and had made a new beginning.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with the Suryavanshi family reaching the Chauhan household for Vasudha’s wedding. Reet helped Vasudha when the chunri gifted to her by Chandrika got ruined. Reet saw a picture of Chandrika, Sharda and Neeta being together and was shocked. Raghav, meanwhile got his divorce papers ready and asked for them to reach Chauhan house soon. Raghav and Reet danced at Vasudha’s sangeet. Viren tried to kill Neeta, but Raghav saved her. Reet urged Raghav to talk to Neeta. Reet nursed Raghav’s wounds. Reet ruined the Mehendi function by applying chilli-laden Haldi on Madhav. Vasudha planned to leave the place without anyone’s knowledge. Sharda stopped Raghav from talking to Neeta. Vasudha’s letter reached Karishma’s hands, but it got soiled with Haldi. Vasudha tried to speak to Madhav and even told him that she was married to Dev. Dev brought Vasudha back home. Raghav gave the divorce papers to Reet, shocking her. Madhav was not found in the room. Chandrika got angry at Madhav for going away. Madhav told Neeta that she could not marry an uneducated Vasudha, which hurt Chandrika a lot. Reet and Raghav returned to their houses and missed each other. Dhruv asked Unnati to give him the signed divorce papers. Reet signed the papers with tears in her eyes. Unnati fainted during the family puja after which the Suryavanshis got to know that she was pregnant. Reet told Dhruv the fact which shocked Dhruv. Reet and his mother questioned Dhruv about leaving Unnati at this juncture in life. Reet and Raghav met to discuss their problems, but Raghav wanted to talk to Reet about saving their marriage.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions saw over the last week, a major drama with Sonu getting engaged to Abhinav. However, Sonu revealed to Tapu that she did not want the marriage to happen. Tapu and Sonu made a plan of marriage in a temple. Sonu lied to her father that she was going for her friend’s birthday. Tapu was waiting for her when Sonu arrived with Bhide at the spot. Tapu hid from Bhide’s eyes. However, Bhide got doubt and enquired about Tapu’s whereabouts. Bapuji told Bhide that Tapu and his friends were in the park playing a cricket match. Bhide went to the park and did not find Tapu there. He called Jetha and Bapuji, sensing problem. They began their frantic search when Tapu bought varmala on the way to the temple. Jethalal got a payment message using which he decided to track his son.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal walking out of the contest after they discretely recorded her argument with Adit and aired it on TV. Mangal’s haunting words worried the organizers and they came to Mangal’s house to offer her money. However, Mangal did not take it. Later, she got a call to get back to the contest. Upon urging by Ishaana, Mangal went back to the competition but was shocked to see Saumya as the guest judge. Mangal took Adit’s gift, the dehydrator to the contest, but Saumya saw to it that it did not work, leaving Mangal with the option to dry her product in the sun. Mangal sought permission for it and used halogen lights to dry her products. Lakshmi turned the tables around by telling Kartik that he should not marry till he got his memory back. However, Jia exposed Raghuveer’s dark crime and got Lakshmi thrown out of the house. Kartik remembered Lakshmi even when she was not at home.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak donating her blood for Arshi who was critical after her labour. Jhanak was questioned again by people at the Basu house, but Aniruddh supported her. Two nurses planned to swap Arshi’s kid with another child born at the same time. Jhanak told Aniruddh that Arshi delivered a baby girl. However, the nurse told Aniruddh that his baby was dead. Jhanak got a doubt and went to the other person’s chamber who had delivered but was blamed for stealing the baby. Jhanak suspected something dubious and asked Aniruddh to do a check on Arshi’s baby. Arshi accused Jhanak of not telling the family about her delivery. When Jhanak was about to leave, Aniruddh begged her not to go.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.