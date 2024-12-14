Exclusive: Manasi Salvi bags Sphere Origins’ show for Colors

Seasoned actress Manasi Salvi who was recently seen in the successful Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the role of Isha Shantanu Bhosale, has bagged her next on TV. She has joined the cast of Sphere Origins’ upcoming show for Colors. Sphere Origins who bankrolled two successful ventures in their last outing on TV, with Kathaa Ankahee on Sony TV and Pandya Store on Star Plus, is presently working on a fiction launch for Colors.

As for Sphere Origins, it is a renowned production house that has bankrolled popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Jyoti, Mere Angne Mein, Peshwa Bajirao, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc.

Manasi who is a versatile performer is known for her portrayals in projects Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Doli Armaano Ki, Ishqbaaaz, Woh Apna Sa, Balika Vadhu 2, Junooniyatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

