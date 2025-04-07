Exclusive: Khalida Jan joins the cast of Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed, the upcoming show on Star Plus will be the Hindi remake of the popular Bengali show Kothha, which aired on Star Jalsha. The show is being produced by ace Bengali actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee who forays into the Hindi space for the first time with this show. Prosenjit’s banner, NIDEAS Creations and Productions, has created films, TV shows etc for the Bengal industry earlier.

The show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed, will bring back the popular actor Abrar Qazi to the TV space after his successful outing with shows Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kumkum Bhagya. Young actress Afia Tayebali who has been a renowned child actor in the past, will foray into the Hindi TV space with her first lead role. She has been locked opposite the popular actor Abrar Qazi as the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Darshan Jariwala and Himanshu Manek playing vital roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of actress Khalida Jan joining the cast in pivotal role. The actress has been part of TV shows Iss Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Mehendi Wala Ghar etc. She has been part of big screen projects like Raid, Tiger Zinda Hai etc.

