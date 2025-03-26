Exclusive: Darshan Jariwala joins the cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Star Plus show

Senior actor Darshan Jariwala who is known for his acting prowess in films Gandhi, My Father, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Rowdy Rathore, Sector 36 etc, will be seen on the small screen, playing a vital role. He has joined the cast of Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s upcoming show for Star Plus. Titled Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed, the show will be Prosenjit’s first project as a Producer for Hindi TV. His banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, bankrolls this project. As we know, the popular actor Abrar Qazi will play the lead in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have given our readers exclusive news on new actress Afia Talebali playing the female lead opposite Abrar. We also wrote about Kathaa Ankahee fame actor Himanshu Manek joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of senior actor Darshan Jariwala playing a vital role in the show. Darshan has earlier been part of TV shows Saas Bina Sasural, Muh Boli Shaadi, Baa Bahoo aur Baby etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get through for a revert.

