Exclusive: Afia Tayebali cast opposite Abrar Qazi in Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus

Young actress Afia Tayebali who has been a renowned child actor in the past, will foray into the Hindi TV space with her first lead role. She has been locked opposite the popular actor Abrar Qazi as the female lead, in the upcoming Star Plus show which will be the Hindi remake of the popular Bengali show Kothha, which aired on Star Jalsha. The show has been titled Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed.

As we know, Prosenjit Chatterjee the popular Bengali actor will venture into the Hindi small-screen space as a Producer with this show. Prosenjit’s banner, NIDEAS Creations and Productions, which has created films, TV shows etc for the Bengal industry will foray into the Hindi TV space with this show. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about this exclusive report of Prosenjit entering the Hindi TV space as Producer. If you have missed this story, you can check it here.

Afia has starred in projects Mrs. Tendulkar, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Sukhee etc.

