Serial Twists Of Last Week (17-23 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi being asked to prepare for her Pehli Rasoi. She had a big task before her, but Prem helped her by discretely giving her an earpiece that connected her with Anupamaa on the phone. Raahi won praise for her cooking. During the Holi event at the Kothari house, Prem and Raahi found out that they had gotten the letter which they were not shown by someone in the family. Prem grew wild and blamed Parag for hiding their letter. However, it turned out to be Motibaa who had chopped off their ambitions and burnt the paper. Prem had a big showdown with his family, with Anupamaa too talking about Raahi’s ambitions. Prem and Raahi decided to walk out of the family, leaving Parag and Motibaa in deep distress. Parag blamed Anupamaa for his son leaving his family, and cursed her. Anupamaa agreed to teach the inmates their dance but feared the aggressive Raghav. Raahi gave her company to the prison. Anupama read the diary of Raghav and decided to use it for the play.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Dadisa leaving no stone unturned in humiliating Abhira and blaming her for her infertility. Armaan got wild at her and walked out with his wife and mother, without giving any chance for Vidya and Armaan to patch up. Abhir apologized to Charu and wanted another chance for them to get together. Abhir grew distant from Kiara, which hurt her. Abhira and Armaan had an emotional moment celebrating Daksh and their kid’s birthday. They sent a cake and gifts to Daksh while they sobbed their hearts out for their kid who was not there with them. Abhira’s IVF treatment did not yield success and the doctor suggested that their only option was surrogacy through IVF. Ruhi, later, told Armaan and Abhira that she wanted to become the surrogate mother for Abhira’s child. Though Abhira was convinced, Armaan rejected it as he did not want relationships to further suffer. Later, he agreed to the decision seeing Abhira’s helplessness. Swarna warned Abhira against choosing Ruhi as the surrogate mother. Ruhi hid her surrogacy reports from Dadisa.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with the Suryavanshis celebrating Holi at their home. Sharda planned to terminate Unnati’s pregnancy by giving her laddoo which she should not consume during pregnancy. Unnati, however, ate it and was fine. Raghav unintentionally drank thandai with bhang and confessed his feelings profusely with Reet. Reet, later, had the bhang, and in that semi-conscious state, got to know about Unnati not being pregnant. She decided to tell the truth to the entire family but forgot what she wanted to say. Unnati got scared and decided to monitor Reet by staying at her house. Unnati was relieved as Reet did not remember anything about what she knew about Unnati not being pregnant. Raghav and Unnati met Neeta at Dhruv’s house which triggered Raghav’s anger. He burnt the room where her memories were kept and sat inside the room, only to be saved by Reet. Reet got a few burnt pictures of Raghav from his childhood which she took for herself. The Suryavanshi family anticipated the arrival of Gurumaa. Unnati refused to get tested by a doctor brought in by her family, creating chaos at home. Unnati wore the locket that Neeta gifted, which raised doubt in Reet’s mind. Reet was treated badly by Unnati when she questioned about the locket. Reet went to Neeta’s place to investigate further on the matter, but Neeta fainted which made Reet bring her to the hospital. Reet got the shocking news of Neeta having blood cancer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Popatlal being angry at Bhide for keeping the debris and the dirt in their compound for a long time. He talked about Varma’s house repair work taking long and that resulted in the compound always being filled with their debris. Mahila Mandal wanted to take a look at the interior design of the house and decided to enter to take a glimpse with the spare key they had. However, when they entered, a huge siren started to blow which never ended. This brought the residents to a spot of bother as they wanted the siren to stop. Tapu gave the idea of switching off the main supply to stop the siren. Meanwhile, Bhide got in touch with Bhootnath, the contractor who told them that they had installed the siren system to prevent problems. They got to know that the Mahila Mandal had entered the premises. At Gada Electronics, there was a surprise visitor who came with her face covered by her saree palloo. Jethalal realized that it was Bawri and in order to expose her, told Bagha that Bawri could come to the shop whenever she wanted. This news made Bawri happy and she removed her pallo and exposed herself. Jethalal got a big order from Hyderabad and was eager to sign the deal.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal wearing the dress stitched by Nysa. But there was a wardrobe malfunction, which Mangal set right after she corrected the problem, thus helping Nysa. This benevolent nature of Mangal won her a lot of praise, and ultimately she was rewarded as the winner of Startup Sultan. But when she was about to receive her trophy, Nysa fell and fainted. Soon, she was rushed to the hospital. It was revealed that the food Nysa ate had poison in it, and Mangal was questioned for an attempt to kill Nysa. Mangal was arrested by the police but was soon released on bail. Adit and Kusum questioned Mangal’s act and asked her to suppress her ideas and be at home. But a humiliated Mangal wanted to prove her innocence and went to the premises of the competition to look for proof. She got proof but was forced to hide inside the overhead tank as the security was searching for her. Mangal could not get out of the tank and messaged Adit with a voice recording. Adit came to her rescue and gave her the needful CPR to save her. Lakshmi faced obstacles with the wedding date coming near. She sought the help of Kartik’s father, but it went unnoticed.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw Laal giving Bipasha an ultimatum of seven days in which she had to find a job for herself and leave the house. Sarveshwar wanted Bipasha to go along with him to Banaras. But Bipasha made a plan and wanted to trap Jhanak instead. Jhanak told Aniruddh about her doubt about Arshi’s child being taken away. The police came to arrest Jhanak after Arshi filed a complaint against her for her kid’s death. Aniruddh and Choton were worried about Jhanak going to the police station. Sarveshwar demanded cash out of Bipasha’s jewellery.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.