Exclusive: Prosenjit Chatterjee forays as Producer in Hindi TV space with Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus; Abrar Qazi to play the lead

Prosenjit Chatterjee the popular Bengali actor will venture into the Hindi small-screen space as a Producer with an upcoming show on Star Plus. Prosenjit’s banner, NIDEAS Creations and Productions, which has created films, TV shows etc for the Bengal industry will foray into the Hindi TV space with this show. The show is said to be the Hindi remake of the popular Bengali show Kothha on Star Jalsha. Titled Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed, the show will bring back the popular actor Abrar Qazi to the TV screens after his successful stint with Balaji Telefilms’ Kumkum Bhagya.

As we know, Prosenjit is a spectacular actor with decades of rich career experience. In his illustrious career as an actor, Prosenjit has challenged himself by picking varied and complex roles which have further established him as a versatile actor. He has engaged audiences with his display of emotions from a very tender age, as a child actor.

Now, with a strong base behind him as a popular Producer in Bengal, he will be seen venturing into the Hindi small screen as a Producer with this show.

Abrar will play the protagonist in the story and will be a chef by profession. The show will probably see its launch post IPL 2025.

