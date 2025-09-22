Exclusive: Kishori Shahane joins the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Senior actress Kishori Shahane, who enthralled audiences with her powerful portrayals in shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, etc, will join the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new project for Star Plus, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. The show stars Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divyaa Patil as Khushi, two characters whose lives are poles apart yet unexpectedly intertwined. While Khushi represents resilience and responsibility, Krishna embodies adaptability and charm together; they set the stage for a narrative filled with emotions, twists, and unexpected bonds.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently wrote about Manjeet Makkar playing the lead and Naina Gupta joining the cast of the show. Sagar Saini, who was also part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has joined the cast.

Now, we hear of Kishori Shahane associating with the banner yet again for a powerful role in Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. She played the enigmatic role of Bhavani Nagesh Chawan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We buzzed Kishori, who confirmed her presence in the show, but did not get into details.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently launched Jhallee on Dangal, which has been well-received by the audience. Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya play the leads of the show, with Isha Kaloya as the other female lead. The production house has successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaan, etc to their credit.

