Exclusive: Naina Gupta joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s upcoming show for Star Plus, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, looks to be captivating. The first sight of the promo indicates a cute story to be told with sincerity. The show has Manjeet Makkar of Parineetii fame and Divya Patil, of Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer, playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com now hear that actress Naina Gupta will join the integral cast of the show. Naina was earlier seen in shows Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Ganga, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Jamuniya etc.

The show’s promo suggests the struggle of Khushi, the daughter, in earning money for her father’s treatment. She gives her consent for a fake marriage, but is clear about the marriage being a means to carry out her responsibilities. On the other hand, we have Krishna, who is ready to don the role of a groom, after putting on many such facades in life.

We buzzed Naina, but did not get to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently launched Jhallee on Dangal, which has been well-received by the audience. Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya play the leads of the show, with Isha Kaloya as the other female lead. The production house has successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaan, etc to their credit.

