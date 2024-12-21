Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony show

Seasoned actress Mansi Srivastava who was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere on Zee TV, in the role of Raima Bundela, has bagged a prominent role in Balaji Telefilms’ show on Sony TV. As we know, Ekta Kapoor’s banner will bring back the onscreen magic of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi after their fruitful association with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The plot is said to be a mature love story.

We now hear of Mansi being roped in for a pivotal role, and will play one of the closest friends of the lead protagonist, to be played by Divyanka Tripathi.

Mansi is known for her roles in Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Neeli Chatri Waale, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Saavi Ki Savaari etc.

We buzzed Mansi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

