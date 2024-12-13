Exclusive: Yash Pandit joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony show

Versatile actor Yash Pandit who was recently seen in Dangal’s Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani, is said to have bagged the new Balaji Telefilms show for Sony TV. Yes, the yet untitled mature love story that is touted to bring back the magic of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as leads, will have Yash playing an important role. As we know, this will be the hit Jodi Karan and Divyanka’s association after their hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Divyangana Jain who was seen in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, will play the negative lead on the show. We also wrote about seasoned actor Rishi Deshmukh bagging a meaty role in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Yash Pandit bagging a significant role in the show. Yash is known for his prolific acting and has been seen in shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6, Daayan etc.

We buzzed Yash but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

