TRP Ratings 12 December 2024: Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops Ratings Chart; Anupamaa Secures 2nd Spot

The Week 49 of the year 2024 has been released today, 12 December. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. The noticeable change that we observed from last week is the change in the No. 1 show. Yes, Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) stands tall and holds on to its No. 1 position similar to last week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) joins Udne Ki Aasha as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.4. Both the shows see a rise in TVR of 0.1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) secures the second spot with a TVR of 2.3. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) hold the third spot with a TVR of 2.2. Jhanak (Star Plus), for the second week, sees its TVR below the magical 2-figure mark, securing a TVR of 1.9.

Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi is certainly up there, and giving tough competition to the top-rated shows to break into the top league in ratings. It has a TVR of 1.8. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Colors’ Parineetii follow with a TVR of 1.7. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Megha Barsenge (Colors) along with Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) are the next with a TVR of 1.5. Next in line are Durga (Colors) and Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) with a TVR of 1.4. Bigg Boss (Colors) has a TVR of 1.3.

Shows Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus), Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) and Bhagyalakshmi (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.2. Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus), Indian Idol (Sony TV), Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Kumkum Bhagya, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV) and Suman Indori (Colors) secure a TVR of 1.1.

New show Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann (Colors) opens at 0.7 TVR while Bas Itna Sa Khwaab (Zee TV) opens at 0.5 TVR.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week? The fight for the top slot is sure to see more and more twists in the coming weeks!!