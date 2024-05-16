Exclusive: Meena Nathani joins the cast of Ved Raj’s Colors show Mishri

Actress Meena Nathani who was last seen in Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga has bagged her next show on TV. She will be part of the cast of Colors’ upcoming show titled Mishri, produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions. The show has Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast on board this show. We have written exclusively about Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Manmohan Tiwari, Prithvi Zutshi, Swati Chitnis bagging meaty roles. If you have not read the articles, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Swati Chitnis roped in for Ved Raj’s show for Colors

We now hear of Meena Nathani being roped in to play a vital role in the show.

As per a reliable source, Meena Nathani and Swati Chitnis will be the two grandmothers of the leads in the show.”

We buzzed Meena and she confirmed the news.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer. The production house is also working on a new show for Sun Hindi, the to-be-launched channel.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.