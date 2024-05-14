Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Swati Chitnis roped in for Ved Raj’s show for Colors

Versatile actress Swati Chitnis who engaged her fanbase with her power-packed portrayal in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for years, is being missed on Hindi TV. However, the news that we have at IWMBuzz.com is that she will soon be back, playing a pivotal role in an upcoming show. Swati Chitnis has been roped in for a meaty role in Colors’ new show, which is being produced by Producer Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast on board this show. We have written exclusively about Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Manmohan Tiwari and Prithvi Zutshi bagging meaty roles. As per media reports, Megha Chakraborty who was seen in Imlie, will play the other lead, in this two female leads’ story. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Swati Chitnis having been brought on board the show to play a major character.

Swati Chitnis is even today known as Suhasini Goenka, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played grandmother to Karthik Goenka and great-grandmother to Akshara Goenka.

Swati has been part of TV shows Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Sasural Simar Ka etc.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer. The production house is also working on a new show for Sun Hindi, the to-be-launched channel.

