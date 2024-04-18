Exclusive: Namish Taneja to play the lead in Story Square’s new show for Colors?

Popular actor Namish Taneja who was last seen in the role of Aashish Tiwari in Zee TV’s Maitree, is in advanced talks to play the lead in Colors’ next. As we know, the channel Colors is on a roll, with many new fiction launches to happen. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about the new Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show Khubsurrat starring Farman Haider, Yesha Harsora and Twinkle Arora. There is also the Peninsula Pictures’ supernatural, Suhaagan Chudail in the making. The show has Nia Sharma, Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy playing the leads.

Apart from this, there is the Boyhood Productions show Krishna Mohini which is to launch very soon. It has Debattama Saha, Ketaki Kulkarni and Farmaan Khan as leads.

Now, we hear of Producer Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions working on a new concept for Colors. This fiction tale, we believe, will offer something different to the viewers.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Namish Taneja holds the biggest chance of playing the male lead in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Namish is more or less confirmed to play the male lead. However, there is nothing that has been brought about in papers.”

Namish Taneja is well-known for his projects Swaragini, Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, Vidya, Aye Mere Humsafar, Maitree etc.

We buzzed Namish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.