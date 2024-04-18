Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj’s next for Colors?

Shruti Bhist who started her acting career as a child, winning hearts in many challenging roles on TV, is on the threshold of bagging her first lead role in television. You will remember the bubbly little Shruti playing a child’s part in shows Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Hitler Didi, Phir Subah Hogi, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Baalveer, Vani Rani etc. She was also seen in the web series The Family Man and Kajol’s The Trial. The news that we at IWMBuzz.com have, is that Shruti is in talks to play the female lead in Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions’ next for Colors.

Yes, you heard it right!! Earlier in the day, we at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Namish Taneja of Swaragini fame likely bagging the male lead in the show. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Namish Taneja to play the lead in Story Square’s new show for Colors?

We now hear of Shruti Bhist all set to play the female lead.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

We buzzed Shruti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.