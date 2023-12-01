Exclusive: MohammedSaud Masuri to feature in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Young actor MohammedSaud Masuri who has featured in TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Pushpa Impossible, Kumkum Bhagya etc, is all set for his next show on TV. He will be part of the cast of the magnum-opus mythological presentation titled Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV. The show will be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Swastik Productions is presently having shows Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about actors Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit playing important roles in the show.

We hear that the actor has been roped in to play the role of Shravan.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.