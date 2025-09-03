Exclusive: Mohd Aasim Khan to return in Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Actor Mohd Aasim Khan, who played the role of Rohit Chawla in Zee TV‘s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, will soon make a stunning comeback in the show. Yes, the show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw him shake up the relationship between Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana), as he was in love with Reet. His one-sided love turned into a rage where he manipulated against Raghav and Reet to separate them. Ultimately, when his deeds came to the fore, he was seen seeking an apology and moving out of their lives.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Rohit is all set to return to the show. Presently, Raghav and Reet again find themselves at a crossroad, courtesy of Sharda Bua’s plans.

It will be interesting to see Rohit’s intention in his comeback track!! As of now, Buaji is in jail after being exposed by Reet for all her crimes.

How will Rohit’s return impact Raghav and Reet now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.

