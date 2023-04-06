Mukesh Tiwari, the versatile actor, who is known for his films China Gate, Gangaajal, Golmaal, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that, Mukesh has joined the cast of the upcoming web series ‘Gangster’.

The upcoming project is being produced by Suman Talkies. The shooting for the same is currently taking place at Moradabad. As per reports in the media, Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mahira Sharma are said to be part of the ensemble cast.

We earlier exclusively reported about Ashutosh Rana and Abhimanyu Singh being roped in for the series.

We reached out to Mukesh but did not get revert till we filed the story.

