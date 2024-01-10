Exclusive: Naman Shaw joins Deepika Singh as the lead in Colors’ next

Naman Shaw has been a popular actor, having played lead roles in many iconic TV shows. His credible work includes shows Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kairee – Rishta Khatta Meetha Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga, Tashan_E-Ishq, Jamai Raja, Naagin 2 etc. On the web front, he was seen in the series Flip. He was also seen in the recently launched web series Kaala by Bejoy Nambiar. Now, Naman will make a well-deserved comeback to television with Colors’ next.

Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com, have written exclusively about the Diya aur Baati Hum fame actress Deepika Singh in all likelihood making her comeback to the small screen with Colors’ next. The show will be a social drama concept produced by Suzana Ghai’s banner, Panorama Entertainment. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Well, after this exclusive newsbreak, we at IWMBuzz.com reveal to our readers that Naman Shaw will be making his mighty return as the male lead on this show. He will most likely be paired with Deepika Singh.

