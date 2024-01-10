Exclusive: Diya aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh to make a comeback as lead in Colors’ next?

Popular actress Deepika Singh who is known for her powerful rendition of Sandhya Rathi in Diya aur Baati Hum, will soon make a huge comeback to the TV screens. Her rendition of Sandhya put her to immediate limelight with the show garnering huge success. Now, Deepika is more likely to play the lead in Colors’ next, which will be a social drama concept produced by Suzana Ghai’s banner Panorama Entertainment.

Deepika who also featured in the Colors show Kavach.. Mahashivratri, recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Titu Ambani.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that this will be a major comeback for Deepika, as it is an author-backed lead role. The concept, said to be interesting is believed to be the perfect choice for Deepika’s return to TV.

As per a reliable source, “Deepika Singh is presently in advanced talks with the channel and the makers.”

We buzzed Producer Suzana Ghai and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Panorama Entertainment has Mann Sundar presently on air on Dangal.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing some engaging concepts for TV and OTT space, a few of which include Poison, Mann Ati Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ikyawann Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan etc.

More to say on Deepika, she has been keeping herself busy, enjoying motherhood to the T. She is also a trained classical dancer, in the Odissi dance form.

