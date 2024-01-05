Exclusive: Pawan Mahendru and Meena Mir join the cast of Nazara show Dahej Daasi

Veteran actors Pawan Mahendru and Meena Mir will be part of the cast of the upcoming Nazara show titled Dahej Daasi. The show will be produced by Do Dooni 4 Films. The production house is helmed by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat. The show will be written and creatively helmed by Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat. Famous Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat joined hands as Producers under this new banner. Shravani on Nazara, was their first show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actress Simran Sharma and Sayantani Ghosh playing the parallel lead and negative lead respectively in the show. The show will be shot on a lavish scale, and will revolve around the culture of dowry. The show will have a Rajwada premise, is what we hear. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

We now hear of Pawan Mahendru and Meena Mir playing a couple, and related to the lead’s family.

Pawan Mahendru was last seen in Shravani, while Meena has done shows Afsar Bitiya, Molkki, I am Kalam etc.

