Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh to play the negative lead in Nazara show Dahej Daasi

Versatile actress Sayantani Ghosh who is known for her stellar performances will soon be back with yet another challenging character. She has been brought on board the new Nazara show titled Dahej Daasi. The show will be produced by Do Dooni 4 Films. The production house is helmed by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat. The show will be written and creatively helmed by Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat. Famous Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat joined hands as Producers under this new banner. Shravani on Nazara, was their first show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actress Simran Sharma playing the parallel lead in the show. The show will be shot on a lavish scale, and will revolve around the culture of dowry. The show will have a Rajwada premise, is what we hear. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

We now hear of Sayantani Ghosh being roped in for a very interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “Sayantani will play the negative lead in the show.”

We buzzed Sayantani but did not hear from her.

We also reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Sayantani Ghosh, she is known for her performances in projects Naagin – Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Naagin 4 etc.

