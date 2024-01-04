Exclusive: Simran Sharma to play parallel lead in Nazara’s new show Dahej Daasi

Actress Simran Sharma who was earlier seen in TV projects Drishti and Shravani, will soon be seen playing the parallel lead in Producer Ravindra Gautam’s new show for Nazara. Titled Dahej Daasi, the show will be shot on a lavish scale, and will revolve around the culture of dowry. The show will have a Rajwada premise, is what we hear.

Simran was earlier part of Shravani, which was again made by the banner Do Dooni 4 Films. The production house is helmed by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat. The show will be written and creatively helmed by Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat. Famous Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat have joined hands as Producers under this new banner. Shravani on Nazara, was their first show.

As per a reliable source, “Simran will play a positive role, that of the parallel lead.”

We buzzed Simran but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dahej Daasi, will be yet another endearing plot which will tackle social issues. As clear in the title, the show will deal with the dowry system and will question the society about the atrocities that this social evil can cause on mankind.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

