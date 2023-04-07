Shemaroo Umang is coming up with a few new concepts. The latest that is making it to the headlines is the upcoming show Shravani. Reports in the media suggest that child actor Gaurika Sharma will play the titular role of Shravani.

There are reports about Vikas Grover, Aarti Singh, Preetika Chauhan and Manmohan Tiwari playing crucial roles.

We now at IWMBuzz.com have found out that versatile senior actor Pawan Mahendru will be part of the cast of the show.

Shravani is produced by a new production house which is named Do Dooni 4 Films. Famous Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat join hands as Producers under this new banner. This will be the first show coming from the production house.

We buzzed Pawan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.