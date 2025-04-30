Exclusive: Pratik Parihar to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actor Pratik Parihar, who has played challenging roles in TV shows Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Kumkum Bhagya, Kismat Ki Lakiron Se etc, will soon enter the Sony SAB historical comedy show Tenali Rama, produced by Contiloe Pictures. He was last seen in the Beyond Dreams and Inspire Films YouTube series Aukaat Se Zyada. The show Tenali Rama is presently seeing many new entries with Kunal Karan Kapoor, Nikkhil Arya, and Romil Chaudhary entering the show in vital roles.

We now hear of Pratik playing the role of Prince Chandrabhan, who will come to the Vijayanagar empire with a peace treaty to propose. He will have a cameo role in the show, as per sources.

We buzzed Pratik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

