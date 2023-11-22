Exclusive: Pushpa Impossible fame Mansi Jain to enter Colors’ Parineetii

Actress Mansi Jain who was last seen in the successful Sony SAB and Hats Off Productions show Pushpa Impossible, will soon enter the Colors show Parineetii. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Parineetii stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra and Anchal Sahu as leads. The show is doing really well with the audience being glued to the latest twists and drama in the show.

The show will now see an important replacement. Actor Harshpreet Kaur who was playing the role of Chandrika Amit Bajwa in the show will now be replaced. She will be replaced by actress Mansi Jain. We, however, do not have the exact details on the reason for replacement.

Mansi has been part of TV shows Saraswatichandra, Angrezi Main Kehte Hai etc.

As we know, the character of Chandrika is the wife of Amit Bajwa, played by Aakash Talwar and sister-in-law to Rajeev Bajwa played by Ankur Verma.

