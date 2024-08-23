Exclusive: Rajeev Bhardwaj to enter Colors’ Laxmi Narayan

Actor Rajeev Bhardwaj who was recently in the news for being happy and privileged to be working with ace-filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his first-ever TV project Janaki, on Doordarshan, will soon enter the Colors mythological show Laxmi Narayan – – Sukh Samarthya Santulan. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show has Srikant Dwivedi and Shivya Pathania playing the lead roles. The show traces the eternal love story of Lakshmi and Narayan. Ram Yashvardhan who essays Lord Shiv, and Subha Rajput who plays Goddess Parvati, in the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, play the same characters in Laxmi Narayan. Tarun Khanna and Puneet Vashist also reprise their roles of Lord Indra and Narad from the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about the track of Lord Krishna opening up stories about his childhood. Seasoned actor Shahbaz Khan will soon enter the show in the role of Kans Mama – this was an exclusive IWMBuzz.com report. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan to enter Colors’ Laxmi Narayan

Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan bags 4 Lions Films and Katha Kottage’s Colors show

Now, we hear of Nand Baba also being introduced in the show. Actor Rajeev Bhardwaj will be seen playing the role of Nand.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rajeev is known for his works in TV shows Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.