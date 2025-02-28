Exclusive: Richa Sony to play the negative lead in Dangal’s show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi

Dangal’s upcoming show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi, is a promising love tale which has had an endearing impact from the time the teaser of the show was launched. The teaser depicts that it is a love story, wherein a girl is seen plucking rose petals and trying to find out whether she will get her soulmate or not. The girl is on a mission to search for her man, is the notion we get through the teaser. The show is produced by S3 Info Media.

The tale is about the young and spirited girl Sukoon, who is on a search to find her Dulha, a guy whom she has only seen during their childhood. Sukoon’s character has been slated to be similar to the chirpy, confident Geet from Jab We Met.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about young actors Sanchita Ugale and Sorab Bedi playing the leads in the show. Sanchita Ugale was seen in Wagle Ki Duniya, Crimes Aaj Kal etc, while Sorab Bedi was seen as the parallel lead in Colors’ show Chand Jalne Laga. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here.

Now, we have the exclusive news of senior and prolific actress Richa Sony joining the show’s cast. Richa was recently seen in an author-backed role in the Star Bharat thriller Shaitani Rasmein. She is known for her portrayals in shows Bhagyavidhaata, Siya Ke Ram, Jaat Ki Jugni, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Bekaboo etc.

As per a reliable source, “Richa will play the mother of the lead, and will be the main negative lead on the show.”

We buzzed Richa but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

